THOMPSON, Clarence A. "Tommy" Clarence A. "Tommy" Thompson, age 88, passed away on June 15, 2019 after a long and courageous battle with Alzheimers. He was preceded in death by his parents, Sara Hargett Holland and Clarence Albert Thompson, Sr. He is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 68 years, Martha Veasey Thompson, daughter Joy Thompson Thomas of Fayetteville, Georgia, son Scot Thompson and wife Valerie Tschappat Thompson of Atlanta; Grandchildren, Adrienne Thompson Bagley and husband Jonathan of St. Simons Island, Seth Thompson and husband Robert Truan of Decatur, Georgia, Bree Hayley Thomas of Fayetteville, Georgia, and Connor A. Thompson of Atlanta; Great Grandchildren, Christian Thomas, Sarah Bagley and Jon Bagley. Also surviving him are Nieces and Nephews; Susan Veasey, Speedy Gilstrap (Julie), Marta Petway and Brad Petway. Clarence was born and raised in Columbus, Georgia, and graduated from Jordan High School. He then attended LSU for one year before joining the Air Force. After he finished his time in the Air Force, he was lucky enough to find a job with Delta Airlines, which would be his passion for the next 40 years. He started in 1952 in Baton Rouge, La. but soon transferred to Atlanta, where he spent the rest of his career. He advanced to positions of increasing responsibility over the years serving as Supervisor-Methods, Financial Analyst, Stations Analyst, Assistant Station Manager, Director-Stations, Assistant Vice President-Stations, Vice President-Stations, and in the creation of a new division was named Senior Vice President-Stations, (later known as Airport Customer Service). Clarence was also very active in the Methodist Church having been a member, Sunday School teacher, and Administrative Board member for many years at Jones Memorial United Methodist in Lake City, Georgia. He later served in similar positions at Morrow Methodist and Fayetteville Methodist. He also found time to coach youth basketball at the Forest Park Recreation Center for many years, as well as loving to play golf and tennis. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the , 41 Perimeter Center East #550 Atlanta, GA 30346; or the Atlanta Mission, P.O. Box 1807, Atlanta, Georgia 30301-1807. The family will receive friends at Thomas L. Scroggs Funeral Directors at 6362 S. Lee Street Morrow, GA 30260, 770-961-2828 on Saturday, June 22nd at 1pm with a Memorial Service to follow at 2pm.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on June 19, 2019
