Obituary Condolences Flowers TAYLOR, Claribel Clark Claribel Clark Taylor, age 104, of Atlanta, Georgia, died on December 23, 2018. Claire was born on October 27, 1914 in Hastings, Nebraska. She spent most of her school years in Eugene, Oregon, where her father, Frederick Joseph Clark, was a pastor, and her mother, Prudence Weston Clark, served as Chair of the Department of Music at the University of Oregon. Claire began her first job there, playing the organ for church at the age of eleven. This was a skill that served her well, as she attended Grinnell College in Iowa during the Depression and was able to fund her tuition with a church job. Following graduation, she moved to Princeton to further her education at Westminster Choir College. A friend from Princeton, who was a year ahead, recommended her for the organist position at St. Paul's Presbyterian Church in Philadelphia where he was the choir master. She must have auditioned well, as she was hired. A year later the church bells at St. Paul's rang for the marriage of Claire to her Westminster friend, Hubert Vance Taylor. Shortly thereafter, someone in Atlanta heard about Claire and Bert. A committee from Central Presbyterian Church, across from the Capitol, made a visit to Philadelphia and convinced them to bring their musical talents south to Atlanta. Two children, Vance and Jan, soon joined the family. Bert was invited to join the faculty at Columbia Theological Seminary, and the Taylor's moved to Decatur where they lived until moving to St. Anne's Terrace in their mid-90's. Claire was an avid gardener and needle worker. The Taylor's built their last house on a lot near the seminary carved from virgin forest, and Claire cultivated a wonderful woodland garden. If the weather drove her inside, she likely was working on her latest needlework project. She was also a devoted baseball fan, from the days of cheering on the Atlanta Crackers at the old ballpark on Ponce de Leon to attending the first day game at the new Braves stadium. Claire treasured her P.E.O. sisters and was an active member for more than 60 years. In addition to a long career at Central Church, Claire served as choir director and organist at St. James Methodist, Memorial Drive Presbyterian, Northwest Presbyterian, and Columbia Presbyterian Churches. When they retired, Bert and Claire joined their Atlanta family at Trinity Presbyterian Church where she was present for the baptism of her great-grandson several weeks before her death. Her family wishes to express their deep appreciation for Donna Stovell and the caregivers and staff at St. Anne's Terrace who provided excellent support and good humor during the last ten years. Claire is survived by her son, Vance Taylor, of Phoenix and her daughter, Jan Taylor Irvin (Mac), of Atlanta; grandchildren Elizabeth Irvin Rossetti (Kurt), of San Rafael, California, Lindsay Irvin Doyle (Ken) of Chattanooga, Tennessee, Kate Irvin Pfeffer (Russell) of Westport, Connecticut, Frank DelRosso (Eileen), Ashburn, Virginia; ten great-grandchildren; and nephew Edward Clark, Charleston, South Carolina. A service will be held Friday, March 1, at 2:00 p.m. at Trinity Presbyterian Church, 3003 Howell Mill Road, Atlanta, 30327. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Claire's name to Trinity's Adele McKee Music Fund or to an organization of your choice. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution from Feb. 24 to Feb. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries