THOMPSON (EVANS), Clarice Clarice Evans Thompson, formerly of Oak Ridge, Tennessee, died on December 31, 2019. She was born in Tullahoma, Tennessee on June 3, 1920 to Dr. Charles E. Evans and Mrs. Lillie Overby Evans. Clarice met her late husband, Ewell S. Thompson, while they were students at the University of Tennessee. She graduated in 1942 and taught school in Ochlocknee, Georgia . After their marriage in July 1943, Ewell served in World War II as an officer in the Army Air Force and participated in D-Day, while Clarice returned to Tullahoma. They settled in post-war Oak Ridge, where Ewell worked for Union Carbide in communications and Clarice became the mother of their two daughters, Anne and Jane. Clarice was a longtime member of the First United Methodist Church in Oak Ridge and also worked there as a preschool teacher. After Ewell's death in 2003, Clarice moved to Atlanta in 2009 and lived at the King's Bridge Retirement Community, where she made many new friends and became an active participant in their varied activities. She became a member of Oak Grove United Methodist Church when she moved to Atlanta. Survivors include Anne Parker and her husband Stephen of Atlanta and their children, Ellen Menounos (Greg), David Parker (Tara) and Sarah Bristow (Austin) and Jane Bolton and her husband Fredric of Los Alamos, New Mexico and their children, Laura Cartelli (Myles), Carrie Blada (Tim) and Evan Bolton (Hanna Pirtle). Clarice also had 10 great grandchildren - soon to be 11. The family would like to thank Karleen Bogues, Kimberly Pope and Bisi Amosun, her caregivers from Personal Care Inc., for their wonderful care and devotion to Clarice during her illness. A memorial service will be held on Thursday, February 20 at 3:00 PM in the Pavilion at King's Bridge Retirement Community.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 17, 2020