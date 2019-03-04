CHAPMAN, Clarice Ptleene Surrounded by family and loved ones at home, Clarice Ptleene Driskell Chapman, aged 100, of Sandy Springs, went to be with the Lord on February 25, 2019. She was born December 4, 1918 in Cumming, Georgia to Fred and Nona Hall Driskell. She is survived by her daughter, Marion Ptleene Chapman Bledsoe; three grandchildren, James Gary Chapman (Sheila), Evelyn Ida Bledsoe (Patrick Orlando), and Mims Bledsoe Hill (Jack); and five great-grandchildren, Mary-Alice Ptleene Chapman, Gary Howard Hoyt Chapman, Caleigh Ptleene Chapman, Emily Evelyn Hill, and Jefferson Bledsoe Orlando. She is predeceased by her sister, Vernice Irene Driskell Watson, as well as her granddaughter, Catherine Leigh Chapman. Ptleene graduated from her beloved alma mater, Young Harris College, in 1937. She enjoyed a successful career in sales and administration at the Sears Distribution Center on Ponce de Leon Avenue in Atlanta in the 1930s and 40s, as well as at the Campbell Soup Company, where she worked for more than thirty years from the 1950s through her retirement. She was an active member of the First Baptist Church of Sandy Springs, and the Oglethorpe Chapter #122 Order of the Eastern Star, where she held leadership positions during her more than sixty-year membership. She resided in Sandy Springs since 1949, making her one of the community's "pioneers." Known by many as "Grandma," she welcomed all to her kitchen table with iced tea, homemade biscuits and love. She centered her life upon caring for others and nurtured many during her long life. She was the epitome of the southern lady. Ptleene was meticulous, frugal, generous, pragmatic, sweet, resourceful, witty, and independent. She will be deeply missed. Memorial contributions may be made in Ptleene Chapman's memory to First Baptist Church of Sandy Springs, the Oglethorpe Chapter Order of the Eastern Star, or to Young Harris College. Funeral services were held on Sunday, March 3. Ptleene is interred at Arlington Memorial Park. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 4, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary