South DeKalb Chapel - Decatur
4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy., SOUTH DEKALB
Decatur, GA 30034
(404) 241-5656
Clarice Williams Obituary
WILLIAMS, Clarice Ms. Clarice Louise Williams, age 91, passed away on September 4, 2019. Celebration of Life service will be held at 11 AM, Saturday, September 14, 2019, at Greenforest Community Baptist Church, 3250 Rainbow Drive, Decatur, GA 30034. Ms. Williams will lie instate at 10 AM until the hour of service. Interment will be held at Melwood Cemetery 5170 E Ponce de Leon Ave Stone Mountain, GA 30083 Visitation will be held on Friday, September 13, 2019 from 10 AM - 8 PM at our South DeKalb Chapel. Memories of Ms. Williams will be cherished by her loving family and friends. Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home and Crematory, 4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy Decatur, GA 30034, (404) 241-5656.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Sept. 13, 2019
