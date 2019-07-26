|
|
THOMAS, Clarissa Funeral Service for Ms. Clarissa Thomas of Clarkston, Ga. will be held on Saturday July 27, 2019 11 AM at Bethel Original Baptist Church 1890 Second Avenue Decatur, Ga. 30032 with Senior Pastor Victor Speakman, officiating. Remains will lie in state from 10 AM until hour of Service. Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home and Crematory Inc. Avondale-Scottdale Chapel 351 N Clarendon Ave. Scottdale, Ga. 30079 (404)294-5500.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on July 26, 2019