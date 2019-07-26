Services
Gregory B. Levett & Sons Avondale-Scottdale Chapel
351 North Clarendon Ave.
Scottdale, GA 30079
(404) 294-5500
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Bethel Original Free Will Baptist Church
1890 Second Avenue
Decatur, GA
Clarissa THOMAS


1970 - 2019
THOMAS, Clarissa Funeral Service for Ms. Clarissa Thomas of Clarkston, Ga. will be held on Saturday July 27, 2019 11 AM at Bethel Original Baptist Church 1890 Second Avenue Decatur, Ga. 30032 with Senior Pastor Victor Speakman, officiating. Remains will lie in state from 10 AM until hour of Service. Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home and Crematory Inc. Avondale-Scottdale Chapel 351 N Clarendon Ave. Scottdale, Ga. 30079 (404)294-5500.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on July 26, 2019
