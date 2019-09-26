|
|
GARRECHT, Clark Clark Proctor Garrecht, age 88, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on September 18, 2019. He was born on July 8, 1931, in St. Louis, MO, to Margaret Proctor Garrecht and Hubert Garrecht. The family moved to Memphis, TN, where Clark was raised. He attended Idlewild Presbyterian Church and graduated from Central High School as a member of the National Honor Society and the tennis team. He was certified as an Eagle Scout in 1946 at the age of 15. He attended Washington and Lee University, graduating with a Bachelor of Arts degree and Carnegie Tech where he received a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering. Clark was a member of Omicron Delta Kappa and Tau Beta Pi National Honor Societies. He was also a member of Delta Tau Delta Fraternity where he served as President his senior year. He lettered in Varsity tennis at both Washington & Lee and Carnegie Tech. After graduation, Clark went to the U.S. Navy OCS in Newport, RI. He was commissioned as an Ensign in 1954 and then received the wings of Naval Aviator in Pensacola, FL, in May 1956. Clark then served two years in the fleet as a Navy Fighter Pilot based at NAS Oceania, VA, and aboard the aircraft carrier the USS INTREPID. He remained in the active Naval Reserve for several years flying FJ-4 and A-4 aircraft retiring as a Lieutenant Commander. Following his release from active duty, Clark worked for the Trane Company as a Sales Engineer in their Memphis office. He spent seven years in Memphis enjoying tennis at the University Club with lifelong friends. While there, he met his wife, Mary Beth Dunn, of Hattiesburg, MS, who was a stewardess for Delta Air Lines based in Memphis. They soon moved to Jacksonville, FL, where Clark was the Branch Sales Office Manager for Worthington Air Conditioning Company. In 1966, Clark was hired as a pilot for Eastern Air Lines and flew with Eastern until retiring in 1991, after the demise of the airline. He flew as a First Officer on the 727 and A-300 and as Captain on the DC-9. Clark continued living in Atlanta where he enjoyed golfing with good friends at Cherokee Town and Country Club and spending time with his family. He is survived by his loving wife, Mary Beth Garrecht, his daughters; Bethany Busbey (Chip) and Susan Ferrell (John), his son; Alex Garrecht (Stacie), four grandchildren; Clay and Wesley Busbey, Ben and Gray Hanks, sisters; Ann Metzger and Judy Garrecht-Williams (Neil). He was preceded in death by his parents; Hubert Garrecht and Margaret Proctor Garrecht. A memorial service will be held on Friday, October 4th, at 1:30 PM, in Dobbs Chapel at Trinity Presbyterian Church, 3003 Howell Mill Rd., Atlanta, GA 30327. A reception to follow at Cherokee Town Club, 155 W. Paces Ferry Rd., Atlanta, GA 30305. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to , (), or a .
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution from Sept. 26 to Oct. 2, 2019