Clark Scoggins
SCOGGINS, Clark D.

Clark D. Scoggins, age 87, passed away October 24, 2020.

He leaves his children Susan Monkman, his daughter, Dow Scoggins, son and Stacy Tillman, daughter, Laurel, Jordan, Dustin, Casey, Cameron, Nick and Cooper, his grandchildren, Oona, Madison, and Grayson, his great-grandchildren. Clark was born and raised in Decatur, Georgia. He attended Decatur Boys High during his high school years. Later, headed to Athens, Ga. joining the Sigma Nu Fraternity at the UGA. After graduating with his bachelor's degree, Clark enlisted with the U.S. Army earning the title Second Lieutenant of Company D. From there, at age 21, he attended the General Electric School of Engineers. And, this is where he got started in the electrical business. He first worked with GE and later started up in his own electrical supply business. During his employment at GE, he met Katherine ("Kay") Kratzer from Port Washington, Wisconsin. Kay and Clark were married December 29, 1956 and spent 50 wonderful years together before her passing. Most of the 50 years were spent here in Atlanta. Clark was a kind and quiet guy. He was a visionary and always had a thirst for knowledge. He enjoyed repurposing before it was popular, memorizing poetry, and was an avid reader. Some will remember him from his working days, others visiting the house and greeting him on the screen porch. Lots of you will remember him from being at the railroad car at Lake Sinclair, and so many will always remember being at the house on Christmas Eve reading "The Night Before Christmas". Due to the pandemic, the immediate family will gather together for a private service. Donations in Clark's memory can be sent to the Park Springs Employee Appreciation Fund to honor the heroes at Park Springs Memory Care. These amazing heroes selflessly committed 77 day of being "locked in place" to protect and care for our loved ones during the pandemic. Park Springs Memory Care c/o Employee Appreciation Fund 500 Springhouse Circle Stone Mountain, Ga. 30087-6772. A.S. Turner and Sons Funeral Home and Crematory.

Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Oct. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
A. S. Turner & Sons
2773 North Decatur Road
Decatur, GA 30031
(404) 292-1551
