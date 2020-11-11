1/
Claud Mauldin
MAULDIN, Claud H.

Mr. Claud H. Mauldin, of Lawrenceville, GA, passed away Thursday, November 5, 2020. Mr. Mauldin was born April 8, 1933, in Gwinnett County, to the late William Robert and Ester Mauldin. He was preceded in death by his wife of 43 years, Betty Jo Bramblett Mauldin, 3 sisters and 6 brothers. Claud was a Gwinnett County native and worked as the Maintenance Supervisor for Georgetown of Atlanta Condominiums for over 35 years. He was a member of several local churches through the years as well. Known well for his racing, he was also a member of the Georgia Automobile Racing Hall of Fame Association. Survivors include children, Robin Mauldin and Renee of Macon, Joey Dean Mauldin of Monroe, Joanna Mauldin Reese and Scott of Woodstock, sister-in-law, Jeannette Bramblett of Clover, SC, grandchildren, Nathan Mauldin and Sally of Macon, Lisa Mauldin Mitchell and Brandon of Macon, Tonya Mauldin of Buford, GA, Joey Mauldin and Amy of Monroe, GA, Cara Bello of Decatur, GA, Bronco Reese of Woodstock, GA, and 8 great-grandchildren. Because of the current pandemic our family will not be having a gathering at this time. It is possible that we may have a memorial service in his honor at some time in the future. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Georgia Automobile Racing Hall of Fame (GARHOFA), PO BOX 491, Kennesaw, GA 30156. www.garhofa.org.





Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Nov. 11, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Wages & Sons Funeral Homes, Inc.
1031 Lawrenceville Hwy. NW
Lawrenceville, GA 30046
(770) 277-4550
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
November 11, 2020
We wish to extend our deepest sympathies at this difficult time.
Wages & Sons Funeral Homes, Inc. Stone Mountain Chapel
