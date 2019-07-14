Services
Claude Edward CORBIN


1930 - 2019
Claude Edward CORBIN Obituary
CORBIN, Claude Edward Claude Edward Corbin, age 88 of Stockbridge, GA, beloved husband for over 62 years to Lucy B. Corbin, passed away Friday, July 5, 2019. Loving father of Phillip Corbin (Vanessa) and Melody Corbin Dobbs (Eddie). He is also survived by grandchildren: Stefanie Wood (Michael), Brandie Craig (Todd), Durant Dobbs (Tami), Thomas Corbin, Christopher Corbin, great grandchildren: Mikaela Wood, DJ Dobbs, Steven Wood, Alysee Dobbs, Emma Craig, brother, Emmitt Corbin (Wanda), sister, Pauline Bentley (Lewis), many nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, loving family and friends. Family and friends gathered for visitation from 4-5 p.m. on Monday, July 8, 2019 at Horis A. Ward Funeral Home Fairview Chapel, 376 Fairview Road, Stockbridge, GA 30281, where a funeral service was held at 5 p.m. A private entombment will be held in Fairview Memorial Gardens at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to: Southwest Christian Care, 7225 Lester Road, Union City, GA 30291.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on July 14, 2019
