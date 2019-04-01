McKIBBEN, Jr., Claude A. Claude A. McKibben, Jr., of Hogansville, passed away, Saturday, March 30, 2019. A resident of Hogansville since 1949, he was a 1966 graduate of Hogansville High School, attended West Georgia College, and was a 1971 graduate of the Dallas Institute of Gupton-Jones College of Mortuary Science. He was a licensed funeral director and embalmer for 48 years and was a part of the family funeral home in Hogansville, along with his late father, his brother, and his nephews. Throughout the years, he was a member of a number of civic and business groups in Hogansville, Troup County, and on the state level. He was preceded in death by his son, Corey Allen McKibben and is survived by brother and sister in-law, John and Eve McKibben; nephews, David and Suzi McKibben and Patrick McKibben; niece, Sarah and Thomas Carmine. Claude was also preceded in death by his former wife and best friend, Yvonne McKibben, and is survived by Yvonne's daughter, Michelle Gregor and her children, Emory, Amberleigh, and Aaron, and is also survived by Rae Eason, his first wife and the mother of Corey. The funeral will be 11:30 a.m., Tuesday, April 2, in the Chapel of McKibben Funeral Home in Hogansville, with interment in Myrtle Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 6 until 9 Monday night. Flowers are welcomed, or memorial contributions to the Pineland Campus of Georgia Sheriff's Youth Homes would also be appreciated. Condolences may be expressed at www.mckibbenfuneralhome.com Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 1, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary