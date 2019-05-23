PORTER, Sr., Claude Pastor Claude David Porter Sr., age 70, passed away peacefully at home on March,15 2019 in Atlanta GA. He was preceded in death by his mother Louise Mallard-Porter, his father Cleveland Porter and his brother Tracey Porter. Pastor Porter is survived by his caring and devoted wife of 43 years Cecilia Porter and three children Patrice Porter, April Wright (James) and Claude David Porter Jr. (Kerrie). He was a beloved grandfather to Anthony, Asia, Aaron, Everton, Khalil, Sekhem, M'Kayla and Max. Pastor Porter was a great family man and loving father and grandfather. He is survived by his two sisters Eddie-Pearl and Dorothy (Dot) as well as numerous nieces and nephews. After moving to Atlanta, Pastor Porter began working for Southern Railway as a switchman. He later discovered his cold nature was not conducive to working outside during the colder months, therefore, after applying and placing second he went to work for the Atlanta Police Department (APD). As God led Pastor Porter along his spiritual journey, he served in a myriad of roles within the church. Each role prepared him for what he would consider his greatest honor being a Pastor. Becoming the pastor of Visions of Life Baptist Church was one of his greatest accomplishments, He served as pastor of Visions of Life Baptist Church until his health started to decline. Pastor Porter was a socially conscious, active, and spiritual man who was deeply involved in the community for much of his life. Although he did not gravitate toward the spotlight, various people and organizations desired to highlight his contributions. From the City of Atlanta, Fulton County Commissioners, Hosea Feed the Hungry, Brenau University, Atlanta Police Department, Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, and the United States Army has held ceremonies in his honor, bestowed proclamations, letters of appreciation, ceremonies, and fraternal inductions. Nevertheless, he has remained humble throughout the years. More importantly, he never lost sight of why he served and to whom belong the credit, glory and honor. He enjoyed helping others, ministering to the hearts of man, and most importantly carrying out the Lord's will. His family and friends will always remember him as a humorous, social, straight talking man that would give you the shirt off his back. Pastor Porter will be remembered for tenacity, strength, and courage. The viewing will be held at Murray Brothers Funeral Home Chapel on 5/24/19 from 7:30PM - 9:00PM His services will be held at Jackson Memorial Baptist Church on 5/25/19 at 11:00AM. Interment Westview Cemetery. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 23, 2019