TURNER, Claude H. Claude was born on January 1, 1917 in Avondale Estates, GA to Claude and Gertrude Turner. He was one semester away from receiving his engineering degree from Georgia Tech University in Atlanta in 1940 when he stopped to join the Army for WWII. Claude was a 2nd Lieutenant in the 5th Army. He was stationed many places in Europe and Africa and was one of few men who were authorized to drive all Army vehicles. After the war he went on to open Atlanta Boat Works 1946 and retired the business in the 1980. In 1942 he married Vera Brenda Crowe. They raised four sons, Claude R.(Dick), Victor, William (Billy), Kirk and three daughters, Brenda, Rita, and Deborah(Debbie). Claude had a passion for boating, engineering, and travel. When asked to name his greatest achievement in life, he answered without hesitation- the use and creation of Positive Level Flotation in his boats. A product of his mind that he hoped helped save lives around the world and to make the sport of boating safer for all. He also loved to spend time with family and combined his favorite hobbies to create many unforgettable family trips. Claude, better known as 'Daddio', had a passion for art & car collecting, gardening, and knowledge. When visiting you could always find Claude tinkering with a new invention or reading the latest scientific articles. He loved to share his learning and was always amazed in the ways the world worked. Claude's best attribute was he never knew a stranger. He was known for his generosity, quick wit, his infectious smile, and his kind and compassionate spirit. Claude was preceded in death by his father, Claude, his mother, Gertrude, Sisters, Beatrice T. Godfrey (Bappy)and Mary Ann Fickle, and his wife Vera. He is survived by brother William (Bill) Turner, his seven children, Richard, Brenda, Victor, Rita, William, Kirk, Deborah,13 grandchildren, and 14 great grandchildren. The family will receive friends Wednesday, March 6, 2019 from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at H.M. Patterson and Son, Arlington Chapel, 173 Allen Rd., NE, Sandy Springs, Ga 30328. A graveside service will be following the visitation at 1:00 p.m. at the Arlington Memorial Park, 201 Mount Vernon Highway, Sandy Springs, GA 30328. In lieu of Flowers the family asks for donations be made to The Shriners International https://www.shrinershospitalsforchildren.org/shc/ways-to-give1 Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 5, 2019