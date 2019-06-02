WHITEHEAD, Claude "Lee" Lee passed away peacefully at Sunrise Assisted Living on Friday, May 24, 2019. Lee was born in Atlanta, Georgia, in 1932 to Claude and Evelyn Whitehead. Lee was married to Mary Moore and had three children, Mike, Cheryl and Tracey. Lee was a United States Marine Sergeant during the Korean War and a long-time member of the Jaycees and a lieutenant colonel in the Kiwanis. He worked in the restaurant supply and design industry for many years and ultimately owning his own business. Lee also worked alongside his brothers Jim and Bob for many years judging and working with the Miss Georgia Pageant. Lee spent his retirement in service to the community through the Kiwanis with community projects, including the Special Olympics and working in schools helping children learn to read. Lee is survived by his two daughters, Cheryl Lawson and Tracey Abell. He was a proud grandfather to his 5 grandchildren, Michelle Parrott, Tommy Whitehead, Kristen Lawson, Blake Abell and Madison Abell. In addition, he is survived by his brothers, Bill and Bob Whitehead. He was preceded in death by his sister, Helen Crawford, brother Jim Whitehead, wife, Mary Moore Whitehead and son, Mike Whitehead. Family and friends may gather at Georgia National Military Cemetery at 101 Scott Hudgens Drive, Canton, GA 30114 on Tuesday, June 4, 2019. Service begins promptly at 12:30pm. Donations in his memory may go to the Jonquil City Kiwanis Foundation in c/o Mr. Terry Lapierre, 1212 Grandview Dr., S.E., Mableton, GA 30126-5976. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on June 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary