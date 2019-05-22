Resources
HENRY, Claudette Claudette Dawn-Marie Robinson Henry, 63, of Lawrenceville, GA went home to be with the Lord on May 14, 2019. Born in Clarendon, Jamaica, W.I., she migrated to the U.S. at age 13. Claudette is survived by her son, Jonathan; sisters: Carol, Marieca, Joan, Sonia, Jasmine, Sandra, Mellica and Erica and her brothers: Jimmy, Dennis, Junior, Paul, Eric and Dennis. Services at 1pm on Saturday, May 25. Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes, Peachtree Corners, GA.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 22, 2019
