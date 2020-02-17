|
STEPHENS, Claudia Claudia Howington Stephens, age 88, of Cumming, Georgia, passed peacefully on February 14, 2020. Claudia was born in Sugar Hill, Georgia on January 3, 1932. She was a devoted wife, mother, and member of the First Baptist Church of Cumming. She was preceded in death by daughter, Rebecca Pruitt; grandson, Adam Bingham; son-in-law, Mike Swims; and sisters, Arlene Puckett, Alva Minkwitz, Edith Brown, and Bobby Brackett. She is survived by her loving husband of 65 years, Oren H Stephens; son, Michael (Anna) Stephens; daughter, Debra Swims; grandchildren, Brian (Robin) Pruitt, Kelli (Mark) Nelson, Lauren (Leon) Morris, Chase Swims, and Breanna Swims; great-grandchildren Christopher Pruitt, Laci Pruitt, and Luke Nelson; and a number of nieces and nephews. After her husband's retirement from General Motors in Atlanta, Claudia and Oren moved their family to Cumming. After raising three kids of their own, Claudia and Oren raised their two grandchildren after the death of their daughter, Rebecca. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, February 18, at 2 PM, at the Ingram Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Ken Danuser officiating. Entombment will be private. The family will receive friends at the funeral home the hour prior to the service. Flowers are appreciated, but memorial contributions can also be made in lieu of flowers to The Place of Forsyth County, a nonprofit that serves the community Claudia loved with support services. Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory, 210 Ingram Ave, Cumming, GA 30040 is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be made at www.ingramfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 17, 2020