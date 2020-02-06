Services
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
11:00 AM
Christ Church
St. Simons Island
DAVIS, Claudine Claudine "Dena" Roquemore Davis, 91, passed away Saturday, the 1st of February 2020, at St. Anne's Terrace in Atlanta, Georgia. A native of Atlanta, Dena was born July 22, 1928 to the late Augustus Clay Roquemore and the late Prima Claudine Welsh Roquemore. Dena's home for many years was Scarsdale, NY, where she raised her children and was the wife of Jack Davis, the noted cartoonist. She and Jack moved to St Simons Island, Georgia, where they spent many summers in the area with their family since the 1960's. Dena enjoyed loving life, her friends, Christ Church, golf and entertaining family and friends. During their over 30 years here, Dena and Jack especially enjoyed relaxing on their porch at any time of the day watching the Hampton River go by. She will be remembered for her spunk and lively personality. In addition to her parents, Dena was preceded in death by her loving husband Jack Davis who passed away in 2016. She is survived by her son Jack Davis III and his wife Ann of Atlanta, daughter Katie Lloyd and her husband Chris of Athens, GA, granddaughter, Sara Lloyd Alias and her husband Andrew and greatgrandchildren Eleanor and Andrew Alias Jr of Atlanta, granddaughter, Molly Lloyd Knight and her husband Ford of Rome, GA. A funeral service will be held Friday the 7th of February 11:00 AM at Christ Church, St. Simons Island, Georgia. Burial will follow in Christ Church Cemetery. Family request in lieu of remembrances, contributions may be made to Christ Church, St. Simons Island, Georgia. Arrangements are entrusted to Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home in Brunswick, Georgia. www.edomillerandsons.com.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 6, 2020
