CAMERON, Claydean Claydean Cameron, passed away peacefully at home on April 28 of age-related causes. Born in 1924, she grew up in Dallas, TX, graduated from SMU and married Rondo Cameron. They moved to Atlanta in 1969 and were associated with Emory University. Clay was a member of North Druid Hills Golf Club and Every Saturday Club, and volunteered for Literacy Action. She is survived by her son Alan and daughter Cindia, their spouses and children. No public service will be held. Donations may be made in her name to Atlanta Symphony ( www.aso.org/give) or Literacy Action ( https://literacyaction.org/)
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 3, 2020
