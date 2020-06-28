Clayton Harvey

HARVEY (LIPPINCOTT), Clayton Clayton Lippincott Harvey of Charleston, age 64, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 while visiting Atlanta, GA. She is survived by her daughters Helen Anne Peterson and Katherine Alice Peterson, her sister Anne Crispin Lippincott, of Ft Myers, FL, her brother William Cassidy Lippincott (wife Beth) of Charlotte, NC, her niece Abigail Beth Lippincott and nephew Benjamin Crispin Lippincott, both of Charlotte, NC, her dear friend Susan Hinrichs, of Beaufort, SC, and her beloved dogs Loki and Sophie. She is preceded in death by her husband Robert Harvey, and her mother and father Anne Symthe Lippincott and William Crispin Lippincott. Clayton was born on October 23, 1955 in Atlanta, GA, to parents Anne and William Lippincott. As a young woman, she loved horses, played polo, and rode competitively. She graduated from North Side High School in 1973 and went on to study at Converse College before graduating from Georgia State University. She was admired for her beauty and poise and known for her sense of adventure. As a single woman, she lived in Spain for two years and became fluent in Spanish. She loved to use her Spanish, and her daughters remember her striking up conversations in Spanish whenever she heard it being spoken. She never met a stranger and had a genuine interest in others. Clayton was married to David Peterson of Atlanta from 1987 to 1999, giving birth to twins Helen and Kate. She accomplished many things in her life but said her proudest achievement was being their mother. Her daughters cherish memories of traveling the world with her. As a six-year-old, Helen recalls riding an elephant with her mother in Singapore--and her mother surprising everyone by trying to coax the elephant to run. In her forties, she developed a love for motorcycles. She joked that she traded in her horse for an iron horse. She shared this hobby with Robert Harvey. They fell in love and were married in 2008. Her friends remember her in black motorcycle leathers with red lipstick and perfect hair. She was a paradox - a member of the junior league with a Harley Davidson Road King that she renamed "The Road Queen". She was authentically herself and could not be put into a box. After she was widowed in 2009, she moved to Charleston, SC to be closer to her daughters. Once in Charleston, she quickly became friends with all of her daughters' friends. She was a member of the French Huguenot Church and a highly sought after dog trainer. She was proud of her rescue dog Loki, a German Shepherd. Clayton lived a full life and was admired by many. She was known for her kindness to people and animals. Her favorite song was "Born to be Wild", a song that could be used to describe her. Her family and friends will remember her as a glamorous rebel full of fun and mischief. At this time, the memorial service for Clayton Lippincott Harvey is delayed due to Covid-19. A memorial service will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Clayton's name to The Atlanta Humane Society or The Charleston Animal Society.