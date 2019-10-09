|
|
ROMERO, Clementina E. Clementina E. Romero age 83, of Snellville, GA, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, Oct. 19, at 10 AM at St. Matthew's Episcopal Church, 1520 Oak Road, SW, Snellville, GA 30078. Condolences may be sent or viewed at www.wagesfuneralhome.com. Tom M. Wages Funeral Service, LLC, A Family Company, 3705 Highway 78 West, Snellville, GA 30039 (770-979-3200) has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Oct. 9, 2019