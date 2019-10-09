Services
Tom M. Wages Funeral Home - Snellville Chapel
3705 Highway 78 West
Snellville, GA 30039
(770) 979-3200
Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Matthew's Episcopal Church
1520 Oak Road
Snellville, GA
ROMERO, Clementina E. Clementina E. Romero age 83, of Snellville, GA, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, Oct. 19, at 10 AM at St. Matthew's Episcopal Church, 1520 Oak Road, SW, Snellville, GA 30078. Condolences may be sent or viewed at www.wagesfuneralhome.com. Tom M. Wages Funeral Service, LLC, A Family Company, 3705 Highway 78 West, Snellville, GA 30039 (770-979-3200) has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Oct. 9, 2019
