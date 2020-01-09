|
HARRISON, Clementine "Kimi" Clementine (Kimi) Harrison, passed away Dec. 31, 2019. Kimi was born in Memphis, TN. She grew up in Atlanta and attended The Lovett School and Rollins College. She lived on Hird Island near St. Simons for a time with her dogs and the neighborhood alligators. Kimi had a great love for travel and visited many parts of the world. She also was an advocate for animals. Her dog, Stella, is being adopted by a very dear friend. She had a passion for cooking and attended culinary school. Dinner parties at Kimi's home were a wonderful experience. Kimi was loved and her beauty and bright spirit will be missed. Kimi is survived by her sister, Carey Hill, brother, Charles "Neil" Harrison (Jessie), niece Kate Harrison, niece Catey Hill Robert (Jay), niece Susie Hill, and many friends and extended family. Rest in peace, Kimi.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jan. 9, 2020