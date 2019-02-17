Resources More Obituaries for Clemiegene EDWARDS Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Clemiegene EDWARDS

Obituary Condolences Flowers EDWARDS, Clemiegene Clemiegene "Clemie" Rhodes Edwards, 85, of Atlanta, GA passed away January 11, 2019. The daughter of Elliott Richard Rhodes and Frances Kirby Rhodes, she was born on October 6, 1933 in Lake City, SC at the home of her beloved grandmother, Leetha Lee Kirby Boyd. Clemie spent her formative years between Rock Hill, SC, Ocean Drive, SC and Lake City, SC. An avid lover of music and a strong believer in the importance of education, she earned her Bachelor of Arts degree in Music from Winthrop College in 1955. She accepted a position teaching music in Hampton, SC, where she also served as organist and choir director at the First Baptist Church. In Hampton she met Otis Carlisle Edwards, who became her husband of 58 years. With Otis she raised two sons, Otis Carlisle Edwards, Jr. and Paul Kenneth Edwards. In 1969, the family moved to Columbia, SC, for Otis and Clemie to pursue their advanced educations. She earned her Master of Education degree from the University of South Carolina and taught in Richland School District 2, spending most of her teaching career in the Talented and Gifted program. Throughout the years in Columbia, Clemie was an active member of Shandon United Methodist Church, serving on its administrative board and singing in the chancel choir, as well as volunteering at the Columbia Historic Society. In 1986, Otis and Clemie moved to Winnsboro, SC, where she became active at Bethel United Methodist Church, volunteering as organist and choir director, serving on the administrative board and representing the church at the Methodist Annual Conference and Laity Convocation. She continued her involvement with the Columbia Historic Society, serving as President of the Docents Guild. In 2012, Clemie and Otis left their dearly loved country home in Winnsboro and their friends of 40+ years in Columbia and moved to Atlanta, GA. She quickly established a new community of friends at Lenbrook Retirement Community, where she became the founding director of the Lenbrook Singers, participated on the Fine Arts Committee and served as Hall Captain for the 10th floor. She also joined All Saints' Episcopal Church, where she touched many hearts. Clemie is survived by her sons Otis Carlisle Edwards, Jr. (Kim) and Paul Kenneth Edwards (Joe Alley); granddaughters Brooks Edwards Scurry (Hank), Kaitlin Ann Edwards , Summer Rose Edwards and Jordan Carlisle Edwards; sister-in-law Linda Kay "Snookie" Edwards (Charlie Abercrombie); and nieces, nephews and cousins. Funeral services will be held at All Saints' Episcopal Church in Atlanta, GA on February 24, 2019 at 2:30pm. Interment will follow at Shandon United Methodist Church in Columbia, SC at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the All Saints' Episcopal Church Choir Fund. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries