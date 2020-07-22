1/1
Clemmie Hatchett
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Clemmie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
HATCHETT, Clemmie Barnes Clemmie Barnes Hatchett, our fierce matriarch and community activist, peacefully passed away on July 21, 2020 at her home in Atlanta, GA. She was predeceased by her husband Paul L. Hatchett, Sr., and survived by her children, Glenda Hatchett, Paul Hatchett, Jr., and Kolen Hatchett, Sr., grandchildren, Dreem Penn, Charles Johnson IV, Christopher Johnson, Kolen Hatchett, Jr. , and Taylor Hatchett, great-grandchildren, Adyn Watts, Charles Johnson, V, and Langston Johnson, her nephew, Karl Barnes, and host of relatives and friends. A private graveside service will be attended by her children and grandchildren, and information will be provided for a live stream for extended family and friends. Considering the global pandemic, the family requests that friends refrain from visiting, or sending flowers, gifts or food. Tributes can be made to the Paul and Clemmie Barnes Hatchett Endowed Scholarship Fund at https://alumni.claflin.edu/hatchett-memorial. Carl M. Williams Funeral Dirs., Inc., 492 Larkin St., SW, 404-522-8454, www.carlmwilliams.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Carl M. Williams Funeral Directors
492 Larkin Street SW
Atlanta, GA 30313
(404) 522-8454
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Carl M. Williams Funeral Directors

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

5 entries
July 23, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
DrGeorgianne Thomas
Coworker
July 23, 2020
My deepest condolences to you and your family during this difficult time.
Dianne Mitchell
Friend
July 22, 2020
She was a beautiful person. Her Spirit lives in everyone she touched.
Pearl Cleage
Neighbor
July 22, 2020
Mrs. Hatchet taught me in the fourth grade at Bethune ELementary on Northside Dr. She was a lovely person. I would often see her at Kroger's at 285 in her two seater car. Take your rest.

A former student, AYH
Anita Y. Hunnicutt
Student
July 22, 2020
My prayers and best wishes for her family. Lifting you up in prayer
Shelia Poole
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved