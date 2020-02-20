|
|
WARD (BERRY), Cleo Gaffney Mrs. Cleo Gaffney Berry Ward passed away on February 13, 2020. She leaves behind to grieve, her heartbroken husband Richard, her son and daughter-in-law Derek and Gina Ward and three grandchildren Ally, Trudy and Calvin Ward; her son R. Curtis Hulbert and granddaughter Bella, in Colorado, and granddaughter Elizabeth Farrow, and three great-grandchildren. There are also two stepsons, David and Jason Ward in Nebraska. Her brother Ralph M. Berry, Jr. and wife Ruth Fleming, and her true sister Edie Berry, also survive. A memorial service for Cleo will be held at the Colbert United Methodist Church, at 3 o'clock in the afternoon on Sunday, February 23, 2020. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Cleo's name to Colbert UMC, or to the Lyndon House Art Foundation. Berry Funeral Home & Crematory of Elberton is assisting the family.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 20, 2020