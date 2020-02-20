Services
Berry Funeral Home & Crematory
1 Berry Lane
Elberton, GA 30635
706-283-5142
Resources
More Obituaries for Cleo Ward
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cleo Ward


1945 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Cleo Ward Obituary
WARD (BERRY), Cleo Gaffney Mrs. Cleo Gaffney Berry Ward passed away on February 13, 2020. She leaves behind to grieve, her heartbroken husband Richard, her son and daughter-in-law Derek and Gina Ward and three grandchildren Ally, Trudy and Calvin Ward; her son R. Curtis Hulbert and granddaughter Bella, in Colorado, and granddaughter Elizabeth Farrow, and three great-grandchildren. There are also two stepsons, David and Jason Ward in Nebraska. Her brother Ralph M. Berry, Jr. and wife Ruth Fleming, and her true sister Edie Berry, also survive. A memorial service for Cleo will be held at the Colbert United Methodist Church, at 3 o'clock in the afternoon on Sunday, February 23, 2020. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Cleo's name to Colbert UMC, or to the Lyndon House Art Foundation. Berry Funeral Home & Crematory of Elberton is assisting the family.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Cleo's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Berry Funeral Home & Crematory
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -