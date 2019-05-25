Resources
DAVID, Cleone F. "Lea" Of Atlanta went to her eternal home on May 15, 2019. She was the only child of Cleone LeRoy Felton and Othman Kendrick "OK" David. LEA was a speech pathologist, teaching in Florida and abroad before retiring from the Atlanta School System. A native of Marshallville, GA, Lea's family gave their name to the world famous "MASSEE LANE GARDENS", headquarters of the American Camellia Society. Lea's early years in Marshallville were obviously an influence on her, as she was acknowledged to be the "Master Gardner" of her condo association grounds. Burial will be private in Marshallville City Cemetery. A memorial service in Atlanta will be announced later. Rooks Funeral Home in Fort Valley is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 25, 2019
