DAVID, Cleone F. "Lea" Cleone F. "Lea" David of Atlanta went to her eternal home on May 15, 2019. A native of Marshallville, Lea was a speech pathologist, retiring from the Atlanta School System. Lea was interred with her parents and grandparents in the Marshallville City Cemetery. A memorial service will be held at 3:00PM on Saturday, June 8, 2019, at Northside Park Baptist Church, 1877 Howell Mill Road NW, Atlanta GA.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution from June 6 to June 7, 2019