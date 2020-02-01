|
SASSER, Cleveland R. Cleveland R. Sasser, 61, departed this life January 29th after a long illness. A native Georgian, Cleveland graduated from The Galloway School, UGA, and Georgia State. Cleveland worked as a registered nurse at Emory Hospital for many years and ended his career in nursing informatics at Piedmont Healthcare. His chief interest in life was helping fellow persons with addiction disorder. He worked diligently with AA and CA and was devoted to his sponsorees. He is survived by brothers James and Edward, sister Alice, sister-in-law Anne Marie, brother-in-law Robert, niece and nephew Grace and James, and many beloved cousins. The family wishes to thank Cleveland's closest friend and confidant, AJ Lanzas, for his devotion during Cleveland's last weeks; the Visiting Nurses Association of Atlanta; BrightStar Personal Care Agency; and Piedmont Brain Tumor Center doctors and staff. A memorial service will be held at Episcopal Church of the Holy Spirit, 724 Pilgrim Mill Rd, Cumming, Sunday February 9th, at 3 PM.
