BLAKE, Clifford Mae Graveside Services for Mrs. Clifford Mae Blake, affectionately known as "Frog", of Atlanta, will be held Saturday, April 18, 2020, 2:00 PM at Washington Memorial Gardens, 700 Jordan Lane Decatur, GA. Pastor Ralph N. Harris, of Mt. Sinai Baptist Church of Atlanta, Officiating. Visiting Hours will be held Friday, April 17, 2020, 4:00 PM to 7:30 PM at the mortuary. She leaves to cherish, husband, Ralph Blake (Fellow); 3 sons, Timothy (Leona), Michael (Hope), Patrick (Annie); 2 sisters, Artie, Margaret Anne; sister in law, Mary Ruth; brother in law, Walter; 6 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren, and a host of other relatives and friends. Donald Trimble Mortuary, Inc., 1876 Second Avenue, Decatur, 404-371-0772-3.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 17, 2020