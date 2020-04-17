Services
Donald Trimble Mortuary, Inc.
1876 Second Avenue
Decatur, GA 30032
(404) 371-0772
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 17, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Donald Trimble Mortuary, Inc.
1876 Second Avenue
Decatur, GA 30032
Graveside service
Saturday, Apr. 18, 2020
2:00 PM
Washington Memorial Gardens
700 Jordan Lane
Decatur, GA
Clifford Blake Obituary
BLAKE, Clifford Mae Graveside Services for Mrs. Clifford Mae Blake, affectionately known as "Frog", of Atlanta, will be held Saturday, April 18, 2020, 2:00 PM at Washington Memorial Gardens, 700 Jordan Lane Decatur, GA. Pastor Ralph N. Harris, of Mt. Sinai Baptist Church of Atlanta, Officiating. Visiting Hours will be held Friday, April 17, 2020, 4:00 PM to 7:30 PM at the mortuary. She leaves to cherish, husband, Ralph Blake (Fellow); 3 sons, Timothy (Leona), Michael (Hope), Patrick (Annie); 2 sisters, Artie, Margaret Anne; sister in law, Mary Ruth; brother in law, Walter; 6 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren, and a host of other relatives and friends. Donald Trimble Mortuary, Inc., 1876 Second Avenue, Decatur, 404-371-0772-3.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 17, 2020
