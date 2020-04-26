|
CASE, Jr., Clifford L. "Bud" Clifford "Bud" L. Case Jr., of Clearwater, Fl, passed away peacefully on April 21, 2020 in Tampa, FL. Bud Case was born on January 30, 1939 in Dayton, Ohio to Clifford L. Case Sr. And Betty Geneva Case. He attended Decatur High School as well as University of Georgia, where he also played football. He had a successful career with General Motors for over 30 years. Bud lived life to the fullest through simple pleasures of outdoorsmen activities, UGA football, spending time with family & friends, and reading about American history. He had an uncanny way of caring for people, without publicizing it. Bud Case is survived by his daughter, Andrea Case-McCollough (Greg), son Patrick Case (Marcy), grandchildren Chloe, Kylie, Sydney, Landon and an aunt, cousins, nieces and nephews. Family and friends whose lives were touched by Bud will be invited to a memorial at a later date, due to COVID-19. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be sent to Wally's Boys Association, C/O University of Georgia Athletic Association, PO Box 1472, Athens, GA 30613.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 26, 2020