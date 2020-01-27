|
COLBERT, Clifford Mr. Clifford B. Colbert age 73, of Decatur, GA passed away on January 16, 2020. Celebration of Life service will be held at 1 PM, Tuesday, January 28, at our SOUTH DEKALB CHAPEL. Interment Private. Visitation will be held on Monday, January 27, from 10 AM - 8 PM, also at our SOUTH DEKALB CHAPEL. Memories of Mr. Colbert will be cherished by his loving family and friends. Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home and Crematory, 4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy., Decatur, GA 30034, (404) 241 - 5656.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jan. 27, 2020