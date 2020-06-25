Clifford Johnson

JOHNSON, Clifford Vernon December 16, 1940 - June 19, 2020 Clifford Vernon Johnson was born on December 16, 1940 in Rochester, NY to the late Albert and Vivian Johnson and was the eldest of five siblings. He was a graduate of Franklin High School and also served in the US Army. After marrying his devoted and loving wife of 44 years, Gwendolyn Beaman, on February 7, 1976, they moved to Los Angeles, CA. In 1981, he received Christ and grew spiritually at Crenshaw Christian Center. They resided in LA until moving their family to Stone Mountain, GA in 1989, where he lived until his passing. For several years, Clifford worked as a CNC machinist and was also an avid fisherman. At the tender of 72, he decided to go back to school to pursue and later graduate with an Associate's of Applied Science Degree in Graphic Design from Westwood College. He was a member of New Covenant Christian Ministries and an active member in his community. Clifford passed away in his home at the age of 79 surrounded by his loving family on the evening of June 19, 2020 after a short battle with cancer. He touched so many lives in so many ways and will truly be missed. He was an amazing husband, fantastic dad, great brother and an awesome friend. He was preceded in death by his parents Albert Johnson and Vivian Johnson and son Dezerick Brooks. He is survived by his wife Gwendolyn Johnson, two sons, Steven Johnson and Edward Johnson and three daughters, Nancy Johnson, Kelley Johnson and Kimberly Johnson. He is also survived by two brothers Charles (Joann) Johnson and Brian (Donna) Johnson and two sisters Vicki Johnson and Sharon Curtis and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, in-laws, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Friends and family are invited to attend a memorial service at Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home and Crematory, 4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy, Decatur, GA 30034, Friday, June 26, 2020 at 5:00 PM. (404) 241-5656.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store