Clifford Johnson

JOHNSON, Clifford Vernon Dec. 16, 1940 - June 19, 2020 Clifford Vernon Johnson was born on December 16, 1940 in Rochester, NY to the late Albert and Vivian Johnson and was the eldest of five siblings. He was a graduate of Franklin High School and also served in the US Army. After marrying his devoted and loving wife of 44 years, Gwendolyn Beaman, on February 7, 1976, they moved to Los Angeles, CA. In 1981, he received Christ and grew spiritually at Crenshaw Christian Center. They resided in LA until moving their family to Stone Mountain, GA in 1989, where he lived until his passing.



