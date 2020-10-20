1/
Clifford Ramos
RAMOS, Clifford Alan "Coach"

Clifford (Coach) Alan Ramos, age 67, of Monroe, GA went to Heaven on Thursday, October 15, 2020 in Monroe, GA. Coach was survived by his wife, Kathy Burke Ramos, mother, Nancy Ann Ramos, sister, Kathy Ann Williams and her husband, Steve Williams, brothers, Scott Lamar Ramos and Jeffrey Pope Ramos, sons, Taylor Burke Ramos and Trevor Alan Ramos, daughter, Kara Ramos Nash, daughters-in-law, Celia Holmes Ramos and Amanda Bilich Ramos, son-in-law, Peter Allen Nash, grandchildren, Darby, Mia, Merritt, Tony Ramos and Ford Nash. A visitation will be held at Wages and Sons in Lawrenceville, GA on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 and Thursday, October 22, 2020 from 3 PM - 5 PM and 6 PM - 8 PM. Funeral Services will be held on Friday, October 23, 2020 at 12Stone Snellville, at 3:30 PM. The family also plans to hold a Memorial Service on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at Collins Hill High School Stadium, at 11 AM. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Pancreatic Cancer Action Network at www.pancan.org. Online condolences may be expressed at www.wagesandsons.com.





Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Oct. 20, 2020.
