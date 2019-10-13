|
RAYMER, Clifford Lott Mr. Raymer passed away on Friday evening, October 4, 2019 at the age of 89. He was born in Benton Harbor, Michigan, on March 1, 1930, the second son of Kenneth John Raymer and Hazel Sutherland Raymer. Mr. Raymer graduated from Benton Harbor High School, class of 1948, and Michigan State University, class of 1952, where he was a member of ROTC and Delta Tau Delta fraternity. After college, he spent two years in the army, one year of which was in Pusan, South Korea, after the armistice. Mr. Raymer worked for the Kawneer Company of Niles, Michigan for about 10 years. His first assignment was the Newark, New Jersey sales territory where he met and married his wife of 62 years; Ellen Greenwood of Maplewood, New Jersey. In 1965, the Raymer family moved to Atlanta, Georgia area. For 28 years they resided in East Point, Georgia and then for 23 1/2 years in the Belmont subdivision of East Cobb county. Shortly after moving to metro-Atlanta, Mr. Raymer changed his employer to Diebold, Inc. of Canton, Ohio, selling bank equipment. After 32 years with Diebold, Mr. Raymers first day of retirement was January 1, 1998. He is survived by his wife, Ellen, and two sons: John Herbert Raymer (wife, Virginia Ferrell) of Tucker, Georgia and Kenneth Lott Raymer of Kennesaw, Georgia. Interment and a brief graveside service was held at Crystal Springs Cemetery, Benton Harbor, Michigan on Saturday, October 12. A memorial service will take place at Sandy Springs United Methodist Church, 86 Mt. Vernon Highway, Sandy Springs, GA on Saturday, October 19th at 11:00 am. Visitation will be held in the narthex of the Church beginning one hour before the memorial service. Message of condolence may be posted online at www.hmpattersoncantonhill.com.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Oct. 13, 2019