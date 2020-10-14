1/1
Clifford Smith
1954 - 2020
SMITH, Clifford Clifford Gary Smith, age 66, of Buford, GA passed away Sunday, October 11, 2020. He was preceded in death by his father, Clifford Garfield Smith, Jr. He is survived by his wife, Gena Smith, Buford, GA, mother, Myrtis Haley, Sugar Hill, GA, children, Chad and Amy Smith, Dunwoody, GA, Lindsay and Collins Westcott, Alpharetta, GA, Matthew Hall and fiancé Laura Lyon, Decatur, GA, Michael Hall and fiancé Emily Axelson, Brunswick, GA, siblings, Tony and Laurie Smith, Buford, GA, Lynn Jones, Sugar Hill, GA, grandchildren, Kinsey Smith, Sydney Westcott, Carter Westcott, Avery Smith. Mr. Smith was born June 18, 1954 in LaGrange, GA. A private family memorial service will be held Thursday, October 15, 2020 followed by a gathering of family and friends at Coolray Field (2500 Buford Drive, Lawrenceville) at 4 PM, to honor the life of Clifford Gary Smith. To express condolences, please sign our online guest book at www.flaniganfuneralhome.com. Arrangements By: Junior E. Flanigan of Flanigan Funeral Home and Crematory, Buford, GA (770) 932-1133.


Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
15
Memorial service
04:00 PM
Coolray Field
Funeral services provided by
Flanigan Funeral Home
4400 South Lee Street
Buford, GA 30518
(770) 932-1133
