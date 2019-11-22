Resources
WELCH, Clifton Clifton Bruce Welch, age 51, passed November 18, 2019, after a courageous and well-fought battle with colon cancer. Cliff was born on March 4th, 1968 in Atlanta, GA to Shyrl Hendrickson and Bruce Welch. He graduated Phi Beta Kappa from UNC Chapel Hill (1986-1990) and UNC Chapel Hill Law School (1990-1993). Cliff was an exceptionally bright construction lawyer and had a successful career as a litigation attorney in Atlanta. In his free time, Cliff enjoyed time with friends and family, traveling, watching UNC basketball, cooking, and making people laugh with his sarcasm, quick wit, and one-liners. Cliff is survived by his mother and step-dad, Shyrl and Ron Hendrickson, his father and step-mom, Bruce and Marcia Welch, his three sisters and spouses, Allison and Daniel Bennett, Christy and Tom Graham, and Lauren and Rob Langley, and his 9 nieces and nephews. Friends and family are invited to join us in memory of Cliff on Monday, November 25, at 2 PM, at The Cathedral of St. Philip, 2744 Peachtree Road NW, Atlanta, GA 30305. In lieu of flowers, a contribution can be made to the Colorectal Cancer Alliance in his honor at https://fundraise.ccalliance.org/blue-star-tributes/CliffWelch.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Nov. 22, 2019
