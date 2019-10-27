|
JONES, Clinton Funeral Services for Mr. Clinton Jones of Atlanta, GA will be held on Monday, October 28, 2019 11 AM at Fort Street Memorial United Methodist Church, 562 Boulevard NE, Atlanta, GA 30303 with Senior Pastor, Reverend Dr. Joseph L. Crawford Sr., Eulogist. Interment Lincoln Cemetery. Mr. Jones remains will lie in state from 10:00 AM until hour of service. Visitation TODAY from 12- 5 PM. Family Hour from 3-5 PM. Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home and Crematory Inc., South Dekalb Chapel, 4347 Flat Shoals Parkway, Decatur, GA. 30034,(404)241-5656.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Oct. 27, 2019