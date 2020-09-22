1/
Clinton Wheeler
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Clinton's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
WHEELER, Clinton Martin Clinton Martin Wheeler, age 82, of Peachtree Corners, Georgia passed away Saturday, 19, 2020. Clinton was born at home in Brookhaven, Georgia to the late Emmett Wheeler and the late Ruth Martin Wheeler, on March 24, 1938. He is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Virginia Lee Cox Wheeler (Molie) and daughter Alicia Kemptner and husband Mark; granddaughter Shelby Kemptner; brother Carlton Wheeler and wife Dot; sisters-in-law Faye Cox Caldwell and Amy Sperry Cox as well as numerous nieces and nephews, and great-nieces and nephews. He was most proud of all his granddaughter Shelby's accomplishments. He shared her love of soccer by attending most all of her games when she started playing at 5 years of age through high school. With her degree from Georgia State University in film and media, he looked forward to hearing about her name being in the credits of television shows where she works as a production assistant. Clinton worked over five years with Colonial Stores. He retired from General Motors Parts Division in electronic maintenance. He had his own business and was a master electrician. He was a longtime member of Peachtree Corners Baptist Church; a Mason, Norcross, Lodge 228 and a Shriner. He looked forward and enjoyed many traditions with family and friends: Pawley's Island, SC with the Spence and Stovall families (for over 40 years); the annual Wheeler family gathering at Vogel State Park; and the many times in Gatlinburg, TN with the Gaskins and White families. Graveside funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at Peachtree Memorial Park, Peachtree Corners. The family will receive friends from 11 AM until 12:45 PM Tuesday at Crowell Brothers Funeral Home Peachtree Corners Chapel. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to your favorite charity. Online condolences may be expressed at www.crowellbrothers.com. Arrangements entrusted to Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory, 5051 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard, Peachtree Corners, GA 30092. 770-448-5757.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Sep. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
22
Visitation
11:00 - 12:45 PM
Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory
Send Flowers
SEP
22
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory
5051 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard
Peachtree Corners, GA 30092
(770) 448-5757
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved