DRAUGHON, Jr., Clyde Osborne Clyde Osborne Draughon, Jr of Atlanta, Georgia, passed away at home on April 8, 2020, surrounded by his three daughters. Born to Clyde and Bertha Draughon in Mobile, Alabama on December 26, 1937, "Buzzy" was younger by 8 years than his sister, Eulalee (Lee Brown). He married his high school sweetheart, Lyn, in 1960 after graduating from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. The recipient of a Navy scholarship, Clyde was the first member of his family to earn a college degree. He served three years as an officer in the Navy where he recognized a passion for foreign places many of which he would return to later in life with Lyn at his side. In 1966, with two young children and an MBA from the University of Alabama, Clyde decided to follow in his father's footsteps and pursue a career in banking. He moved his family from Mobile to Atlanta and began an enriching 30 year career with Trust Company Bank (later Suntrust, now Truist). Serving as executive vice president at affiliate banks in Rome and later Augusta before returning to Atlanta in 1980, he was involved in all aspects of the banking business with a special focus on commercial lending and published a book on the subject in 1988. A scrapbook of newspaper clippings and letters from colleagues underscore the pleasure and pride he took in his career, especially his last years leading the Asset-based Lending Division before retiring in 1996. Clyde had the enviable good fortune to enjoy a second career after he retired from Trust Company bank. Always civic minded, he put his Master Gardener certification to use as a volunteer on the Plant Hotline at the Atlanta Botanical Garden and became a staple on Mondays at the gardens. It was there that Clyde stumbled upon an art class on watercolors. Lyn enthusiastically joined Clyde in this new endeavor, painting alongside him as well as learning to matte and frame their work. This new interest combined so many of their shared passions: travel, reading, art, and being outdoors. A juried member of the Georgia Watercolor and Southern Watercolor Societies, he proudly sold over 200 of his paintings. Clyde was a supportive husband and father, encouraging Lyn and his daughters in their various pursuits, both professional and extracurricular. He lovingly embraced each of his sons-in-law and celebrated his ten grandchildren with great fanfare. "Pop" was a generous and fun-loving grandfather, always fully present when engaged in activities with them. Summers together with Pop and Pi at their second home on Lake Burton were sacred, and the seat of many of the best Draughon family stories and photographs. Clyde is survived by his three daughters, Leigh Walsh (Tim) of Atlanta, Georgia, Karen Waddill (Danny) of Newport News, Virginia, and Laura Kirby (Lem) of Asheville, North Carolina as well as his ten grandchildren, James, Jack and Megan Walsh, Wilson, Lillian, Evan, and Henry Waddill, and Paul, Mark, & Wallace Kirby. A service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in his memory to the Atlanta Botanical Gardens or to the garden committee at Canterbury Court.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 12, 2020