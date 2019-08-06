Resources
More Obituaries for Clyde Manley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clyde Manley

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Clyde Manley Obituary
MANLEY, Clyde Ellen "Ellen" Clyde Ellen Manley (Ellen), age 88, of Decatur, Georgia passed away on Aug. 1, 2019. Viewing/visitations will be held from 6 PM - 8 PM on Aug. 8, at the Hillcrest Church of Christ in Decatur, Georgia and 10 AM on August 9, 2019 at the Burnt Hickory Church of Christ with her homegoing service to follow right after in the auditorium. The interment will be at the Georgia National Cemetery in Canton, Georgia. Online guestbook available at www.westcobbfuneralhome.com
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Aug. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Clyde's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.