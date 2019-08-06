|
MANLEY, Clyde Ellen "Ellen" Clyde Ellen Manley (Ellen), age 88, of Decatur, Georgia passed away on Aug. 1, 2019. Viewing/visitations will be held from 6 PM - 8 PM on Aug. 8, at the Hillcrest Church of Christ in Decatur, Georgia and 10 AM on August 9, 2019 at the Burnt Hickory Church of Christ with her homegoing service to follow right after in the auditorium. The interment will be at the Georgia National Cemetery in Canton, Georgia. Online guestbook available at www.westcobbfuneralhome.com
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Aug. 6, 2019