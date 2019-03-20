|
|
SKINNER, Sr., Clyde Jerome "Jerry" Clyde Jerome (Jerry) Skinner, Sr., of Orlando, FL passed away March 13, 2019. The visitation and memorial service for Jerome will be Saturday, March 23, 2019 at Parrott Funeral Home, 8355 Senoia Road, Fairburn, Georgia. Visitation will be at from 12:30pm to 2pm with the memorial service starting at 2:00pm. For a complete obituary listing visit www.parrottfuneralhome.com. Parrott Funeral Home and Crematory, 770-964-4800.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 20, 2019