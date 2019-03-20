Services
Parrott Funeral Home
8355 Senoia Road
Fairburn, GA 30213
(770) 964-4800
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
12:30 PM - 2:00 PM
Parrott Funeral Home
8355 Senoia Road
Fairburn, GA 30213
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
2:00 PM
Parrott Funeral Home
8355 Senoia Road
Fairburn, GA 30213
Clyde SKINNER Obituary
SKINNER, Sr., Clyde Jerome "Jerry" Clyde Jerome (Jerry) Skinner, Sr., of Orlando, FL passed away March 13, 2019. The visitation and memorial service for Jerome will be Saturday, March 23, 2019 at Parrott Funeral Home, 8355 Senoia Road, Fairburn, Georgia. Visitation will be at from 12:30pm to 2pm with the memorial service starting at 2:00pm. For a complete obituary listing visit www.parrottfuneralhome.com. Parrott Funeral Home and Crematory, 770-964-4800.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 20, 2019
