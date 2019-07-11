HAGOOD, Cole McAfee Cole McAfee Hagood, 24, of Atlanta, passed away on July 6, 2019. He was born March 24, 1995 in Atlanta, Georgia. He graduated from The Lovett School in 2013, where he was a member of the varsity wrestling and soccer teams. He attended the University of Georgia and was a member of Sigma Alpha Epsilon Fraternity. One of his favorite memories of UGA was being initiated into SAE by his grandfather, Tom Paris. Cole was employed by Shiplify Atlanta where he was a core member of their operations. He truly embodied the belief of "team over self." He was also enrolled at Georgia State University majoring in finance. Cole had a great love for the outdoors, music and life in general. He was a trusted and kind friend who was enjoyed by all. He was devoted to a wide circle of friends and they loved him unconditionally. Cole is survived by his stepmother, Elizabeth Paris Hagood, and his stepbrothers Robert and William Brooks. He is also survived by his mother, Peggy Wardle Hagood; his sister, Megan Hagood and his grandparents: Peggy Lukken, Charles Hagood (Cindy), Nancy and Charles Wardle and Alice Paris. He is survived by several special aunts and uncles: Kim Hagood Myers (Richard), Trey Paris (Sandra) and Holly Wardle, and his loving cousins Eliza Paris, Thomas Paris, Anna Myers and Sophie Myers. He was predeceased by his father, Jeff Hagood, and his grandparents Walt Lukken and Tom Paris. A celebration of life will be held on Friday, June 12 at 2 p.m. at Northside Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers, a memorial may be sent to Northside Methodist Church, 2799 Northside Drive, Atlanta, Georgia 30305. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on July 11, 2019