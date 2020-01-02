Services
Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory, Inc. - Rockdale Chapel
1999 Hwy 138 SE
Conyers, GA 30013
(770) 285-6673
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
12:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory, Inc. - Rockdale Chapel
1999 Hwy 138 SE
Conyers, GA 30013
View Map
Lying in State
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
10:00 AM
Springfield Baptist Church
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
11:00 AM
Springfield Baptist Church
1877 Iris Drive
Conyers, GA
View Map
Coleman Wilson Jr.

WILSON Jr., Coleman Funeral Service for Mr. Coleman Wilson Jr. of Conyers, Ga. will be held on Friday January 3, 2020 11:00 AM at Springfield Baptist Church 1877 Iris Drive SE Conyers, Ga. 30013. Senior Pastor, Reverend Eric Wendell Lee Sr. Interment Melwood Cemetery. Mr. Wilson remains will lie in state from 10 AM until hour of service. Visitation TODAY from 12-8 PM. Family Hour from 6-8 PM. Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home and Crematory Inc. Rockdale Chapel 1999 Hwy 138 SE Conyers, Ga. 30013 (770)285-6673.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jan. 2, 2020
