|
|
WILSON Jr., Coleman Funeral Service for Mr. Coleman Wilson Jr. of Conyers, Ga. will be held on Friday January 3, 2020 11:00 AM at Springfield Baptist Church 1877 Iris Drive SE Conyers, Ga. 30013. Senior Pastor, Reverend Eric Wendell Lee Sr. Interment Melwood Cemetery. Mr. Wilson remains will lie in state from 10 AM until hour of service. Visitation TODAY from 12-8 PM. Family Hour from 6-8 PM. Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home and Crematory Inc. Rockdale Chapel 1999 Hwy 138 SE Conyers, Ga. 30013 (770)285-6673.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jan. 2, 2020