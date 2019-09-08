|
|
WHITAKER, Jr., Colie Colie Bartow Whitaker Jr., a native Atlantan was born on July 15,1923 to Colie Bartow Whitaker Sr., and Bertha Hudson Whitaker in Bolton, Georgia. Colie, age 96 died peacefully surrounded by family and friends on Saturday, September 7, 2019. After graduating from Tech High School in Atlanta, Georgia, he joined the United States Army Air Force during World War II. By the war's end, he was a P51 fighter pilot whose love of flying continued throughout his life. After Colie's service in World War II, he joined his father in business at Whitaker Oil Company of Atlanta, Georgia. Whitaker Oil Company is now a 4th generation family owned business in the petrochemical industry. He was a past president of the Georgia Oilmen's Association and a member of the Founders Club, an organization of executives in the petrochemical industry in Houston, Texas. Colie also served as a director on the Board of the Georgia Railroad Bank, and an organizing director of United Community Bank of Clayton, Georgia. Colie married Nina Kathryn Bell on October 30, 1943 who preceded him in death. He is survived by their three children, Judy Whitaker of Atlanta, Georgia; Betsy Millen of Bradenton, Florida; and Bart Whitaker of Atlanta, Georgia. He is survived by their 9 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his sister, Betty Ann Whitaker Ashendorff of Marietta, and his brother, Bill Whitaker of Dawson, Georgia. He is survived by his sister, Sarah Whitaker Wallace of Atlanta, Georgia. Friends are cordially invited to a visitation with the family on Monday, September 9, 2019 from 6 until 8 PM at Carmichael Funeral Home at 2950 King Street, Smyrna, GA 30080. Memorial services will be officiated by Rev. Teresa Coleman on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at 11 AM at Collins Memorial United Methodist Church at 2220 Bolton Rd NW, Atlanta, GA 30318. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests tribute donations to Children's Healthcare of Atlanta Foundation (www.choa.org/tributes), Attn: Jaime Brown, 3395 NE Expressway, Suite 100, Atlanta, GA 30341.Carmichael Funeral Home Smyrna is in charge of arrangements, www.carmichaelcares.com.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Sept. 8, 2019