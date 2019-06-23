MONTEITH, III, Colin Colin Smith Monteith III passed away on June 17, 2019 in Stone Mountain, GA. Colin was born August 24, 1926, in Columbia, SC, to the late Allene Jones Boykin Bostick Monteith and Colin Smith Monteith, Jr. Colin graduated high school at the age of 16 but was too young for military service. He attended The Citadel for one year and then enlisted in the Marine Corp, at the age of 17, with his mother's permission signature. Colin served in the Marine Corp (1944-1946), 2nd division, Headquarters Battalion, specialty intelligence, forward scout, participating in the campaign on Okinawa and the Occupation of Japan. Colin's division was among the first of occupying forces to go ashore in Japan. After his Marine Corp service, Colin returned to The Citadel to complete his education. Colin graduated from The Citadel as a veteran student in 1949. He worked as a civil engineer his whole life for Robert & Company, CP Roberts, Monteith & Associates and The Walker Company. Colin's love of The Citadel was apparent to all who knew him. He served as his class chairman from 1977-2012 and supported his school in all ways that he could. Colin lived his life in service of others, God, Country and Family. Besides the Marines, Colin was an active member in the Lions Club, as a 3rd degree Mason and Past Master and volunteering with the AT&T Pioneers, the Boy Scouts of America and the Girl Scouts of America. Colin was also a very active member of the Lutheran Church of Redeemer for 50 years, as well as St. Michael's and Saint Matthew's Episcopal Churches. Colin was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Laurice Taylor Monteith, his son, Colin Shields Monteith and his brother, Edmund Heyward Monteith. Colin is survived by his wife of almost 21 years, Ivy Dyer Monteith: daughter Laurice Wallace (George) of Ashburn, VA: Stepson David McGinnis (Nancy) of Lawrenceville, GA: grandsons George Leo Wallace III and Andrew Taylor Wallace: grandchildren Michael Ryan McGinnis and Kimberly Lynn McGinnis: and sister Allene Monteith Darnell of Fayette, AL. Funeral services will be held on Friday, June 28, 2019 at Saint Matthew's Episcopal Church, 1520 Oak Rd. Snellville, GA 30078. Visitation will be at 10:00 with the service at 11:00. Interment will follow at Eternal Hills Cemetery, Snellville, GA. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to The Citadel Foundation, 171 Moultrie St., Charleston, SC 29409. Services provided by Advantage Funeral Home and cremation services. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on June 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary