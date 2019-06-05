MURPHY, Colin On Sat., June 1, 2019, Colin Kelley Murphy, loving husband, father, and grandfather, passed away peacefully. He was born on May 8, 1963, to Claude and Martha Murphy, and had two sisters, Amy and Alicia. Raised in Tucker, GA, he followed in the family footsteps and became a carpenter, owning his own construction business for many years. With Theresa Gaffney, he had two children, Michael and Megan. When he remarried to Charlotte Murphy, he gained another child, Jessica. He loved being a grandfather. He was loved by all who knew him for his overflowing heart, infectious laugh, and never ending support. Colin was preceded in death by his sister, Alicia. He is survived by his parents, sister, wife, children, grandchildren, and many other loving family and friends. A Celebration of Life will be held on Thursday, June 6, 2019 from 5-8pm at the Bill Head Funeral Homes and Crematory, Lilburn/Tucker. 770-564-2726. Condolences may be left at www.billheadfuneralhome.com Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on June 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary