TIPPING, Colin Charles Colin Charles Tipping, M.Ed., author of Radical Forgiveness and the founder of The Institute for Radical Forgiveness, went through the veil June 28, 2019, in Marietta, GA. Colin was born Sept. 30, 1941, in Potters Bar, England. He is survived by his loving wife and partner for 29 years, JoAnn Tipping; his 3 children, Lorraine (Steve) Owens, Jonathan (Allison) Tipping, and Caroline (Stuart) Woods; 10 grandchildren; and his sister, Gill (Jeff) Martin, who all live in England. He was preceded in death by his parents, Bert and Hilda Tipping. Donations in his honor are being accepted at kiva.org. A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, Aug. 31 at 2 PM at Unity North Atlanta Church in Marietta, GA.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Aug. 4, 2019
