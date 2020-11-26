LISTER, Colleen
Colleen Lister of Chamblee, GA transitioned into Heaven on November 19, 2020 at the age of 91. Colleen was born August 16, 1929 in Roanoke, AL to Henry & Fannie Lou Moore. She was one of seven siblings. She was married to Charles Lister in 1957 and they were married until he passed away in 1979.
Colleen had two children, David born 1958 and Renee born 1965. Early on, she was very involved in her children's lives taking them to ball games, swim team, cheerleading & various other activities. She loved to stay active and enjoyed tennis at
Embry Hills Club, walking & traveling to many places around the country and Europe.
After Charles passed in 1979, Colleen showed her amazing resilience & spirit in creating a new life. She became quite involved in a variety of organizations including Egress, Never Too Old (NTO) and Embry Hill United Methodist Church. She was especially fond of singles dances at Solo's & After Hours where she was known for "shaking her tail." She was a long-time member of Embry Hills Methodist taking an especially active role in Snax Sax For Kids, a program that provides weekend healthy snack bags to local elementary schools throughout the school year for food-insecure children. She strongly believed in an active lifestyle, a positive attitude, helping the community, and letting her actions speak louder than her words.
More than anything, Colleen was extremely devoted to her family. She will be remembered for the special way that she loved, cherished and stood by her family, no matter what. That will be her greatest legacy.
Colleen is survived by her son and daughter in law David & Georgia Lister of Alpharetta GA, daughter Renee of Chamblee GA, Grandchildren Jordan Lister of Alpharetta, GA and Brandon Lister of Brookhaven, GA , one Great grandson Jeylen Lister of Alpharetta, GA and many nieces and nephews.
A graveside celebration of life was held for family only on Tuesday November 24 at Floral Hills Memorial Gardens in Tucker, GA. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts can be made to Embry Hills United Methodist Church 3304 Henderson Mill Rd. Atlanta, GA 30341, embryhillsumc.org
.
Arrangements by Floral Hills Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Tucker