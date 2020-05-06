|
FAIN, III, Columbus Leake "Nikki" Columbus Leake Fain, III (Nikki) passed away peacefully at home on April 19, 2020, after a long illness. He was born on March 26, 1940 in Atlanta where he remained a lifelong resident. Nikki was predeceased by his parents, C. L. Fain, Jr. and Catherine Mion Fain, and his sister, Catherine Fain Mixon. He was the third generation of the Fain family to be the President and owner of C. L. Fain Company, a wholesale produce company founded by his grandfather in 1898 which in 1992 merged with FreshPoint, a subsidiary of Sysco Foods. Nikki had a lifelong passion for unique motorcycles and automobiles and enjoyed working on them as a hobby. He was a member of Sardis United Methodist Church where he served as its treasurer for many years. He is survived by his nephew Mark Charles Mixon and his wife, Donna, grandnephew Mark Raymond Mixon and his wife Kimberly, grandniece Melissa Mixon, all of Jacksonville, FL, and his cousins, Jacqueline Fain Nims of Atlanta and R. L. Robert, IV of Highlands, NC. The family expresses its appreciation for Nikki's caregiver, Sylvia Infant. A private service was held for the immediate family. A celebration of Nikki's life will be held at a later date.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 6, 2020